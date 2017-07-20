Scammers spoofing Austin police phone number to elicit money

Related Coverage Gift card scam reported in Williamson County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says scammers claiming to be from the IRS have been reported by several people.

The number that is showing up appears similar to the number from the police department, (512) 974-8243, but is not connected to the department. Police say the caller demands money to avoid arrest, deportation, physical harm and other consequences for not complying with their demands.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a similar scam going on with its department number. In those cases, the suspects were asking for gift cards as payment.

Authorities say the IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, hand up immediately. Contact the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) to report the call, either through their “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page or by calling (800) 366-4484. You can also report scammers to the Federal Trade Commission by using the “FTV Complaint Assistant” on FTC.gov and adding “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.