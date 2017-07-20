San Marcos payday lending employee threatened during robbery

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are searching for two men they say robbed a payday lending business and threatened to kill an employee Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the two men came into the Advance America store located at 909 Highway 80 just after 5 p.m. Witnesses say one of the suspects was armed with a black handgun.

An employee told police the suspects pointed the gun at her and told her they would kill her if she did not comply while she walked to the safe. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

People with information on these suspects are asked to call Det. Patrick Aubrey at 512.753.2306.