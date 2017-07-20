Prometric Test Center forced to close for the day due to staffing shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who have tests scheduled at the Prometric Test Center in south Austin were surprised to show up to an office that was closed for business.

On Thursday morning, more than two dozen people were in line outside of the test center waiting to take their tests when they saw the sign, “Sorry, we’re closed,” taped to the door. Customers who were there were taking tests such as English as a Second Language and vocational certifications.

Some of the people KXAN spoke to said a representative at one point said they were trying to get some answers, but instead snuck out the back door and drove way.

Prometric Test Center said a staffing shortage forced them to close Thursday morning. The company says it is working with all those who missed their test and they’re trying to reschedule their appointments.