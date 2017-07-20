Police looking for suspect after stabbing in downtown parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has critical, life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in a downtown Austin parking garage, Thursday afternoon. Officers are currently searching for a suspect.

Without specifying which one, Austin police say they were called to a parking garage near the intersection of East Ninth Street and San Jacinto Street at 3:37 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The Homer Thornberry Judicial Building, Prosperity Bank and the J.J. Pickle Federal Building are in the immediate vicinity of the intersection.

Additional details on the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we get additional information.