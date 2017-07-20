One officer taken to hospital after carbon monoxide alarm goes off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer has been taken to the hospital Thursday night, following a carbon monoxide alarm in his police vehicle. Two other officers are being evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS medics.

The officer taken to the hospital was on patrol in the 2200 block of Bee Cave Rd., near MoPac Expressway, when the carbon monoxide sensor in his vehicle went off at around 8:30 p.m., Austin police say.

A fourth officer’s carbon monoxide sensor went off, but the officer was not evaluated. It’s unknown what caused the alarm to go off.

At least 12 officers have now been treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning since March. Just Wednesday night, two Austin police officers were sent to the hospital after becoming ill from suspected carbon monoxide in their patrol Ford Explorers.

Last week, six officers reported carbon monoxide leaks in their Ford Explorers and were treated and released. The Austin Police Association has asked for more sensitive detectors for officers to use. They claim current detectors sound the alarm only after officers become ill.

Last week, the union told officers to drive with windows down in those Ford Explorers in the fleet, which number at 397. The department is considering replacing the vehicles as a temporary solution.

