Mardi Gras mask-wearing suspect robs Cedar Park convenience store

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect wearing a green Mardi Gras mask and a yellow hat robbed the Circle K Store

Officers were called to the store at 12020 North Farm to Market 620, near Hatch Road, at 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 and 150-160 pounds, entered the store and pulled out a handgun.

He ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were two clerks in the store at the time, but no customers.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Chris Walts at 512-260-4850 or by email at chris.walts@cedarparktexas.gov.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online at CedarParkTexas.gov/Tip411 or by texting your tip to 847411 with the keyword CPPD and the tip. Please reference case number 1707-0311.