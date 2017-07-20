Longview PD: Man caught on highway driving stolen Walmart cart

Michael Wesp Published:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Police were able to catch a thief on the run– rather drive — on Wednesday morning.

According to Longview Police Department, Edward Dickard, 52, of Longview, was caught trying to make off with a Walmart electric shopping cart. Dickard was located driving the cart north on Highway 259 just north of city limits, police said.

Authorities began investigating the incident after receiving a call around 6:49 a.m. about a theft in progress at the Walmart on E. Loop 281.

Officers learned from store employees a man had stolen one of the electric shopping carts. Dickard was later found with the alleged stolen equipment.

The cart is worth about $4,000. Dickard was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000.

 

This article originally posted on EastTexasMatters.com

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s