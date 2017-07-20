Longview PD: Man caught on highway driving stolen Walmart cart

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview Police were able to catch a thief on the run– rather drive — on Wednesday morning.

According to Longview Police Department, Edward Dickard, 52, of Longview, was caught trying to make off with a Walmart electric shopping cart. Dickard was located driving the cart north on Highway 259 just north of city limits, police said.

Authorities began investigating the incident after receiving a call around 6:49 a.m. about a theft in progress at the Walmart on E. Loop 281.

Officers learned from store employees a man had stolen one of the electric shopping carts. Dickard was later found with the alleged stolen equipment.

The cart is worth about $4,000. Dickard was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000.

This article originally posted on EastTexasMatters.com