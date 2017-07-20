Kevin Durant surprises children at IDEA Rundberg

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant plays ball with kids at IDEA Public Schools' Austin Rundberg campus, where the bank and the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation funded a $100,000 outdoor basketball court. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) —  A little more than a month after NBA All-Star Kevin Durant helped the Golden State Warriors win the 2017 NBA finals, the basketball legend is headed back to Austin to invest in the community.

Thursday morning at the IDEA Rundberg campus in north Austin, Durant surprised a group of 40 students from the school who were invited to a basketball clinic run by an instructor from the Kevin Durant Youth Basketball Fantasy Pro Camp. The camp is part of his Summer of Opportunity initiative with BBVA Compass.

Durant has visited IDEA Rundberg before; last September the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation was a partner in giving the school a $100,000 outdoor basketball court.

Durant, who is hosting his Youth Basketball Fantasy Pro Camp at UT Austin this week, also has plans to film a video with UT Austin students in Gregory Gym on Thursday afternoon. Durant played on the Longhorns team for one year before he went into the NBA draft.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard catches up with Durant to see how his nonprofit is keeping children active in Austin.

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant talks to kids at IDEA Public Schools' Austin Rundberg campus, where the bank and the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation funded a $100,000 outdoor basketball court. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
