I-35 will be shut down at Oltorf Street this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In order to demolish a section of the Oltorf Street bridge, Interstate 35 will have to be shut down twice this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation says I-35 mainlanes will be closed temporarily from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, July 21 and 22. During the closure, freeway traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Drivers going on Oltorf Street will also be detoured. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

The closure allows crews to demolish the north side of the Oltorf Street bridge to prepare for reconstruction of the bridge where crews will also add a new U-turn lane. Starting Wednesday, July 19, traffic lanes will be shifted to allow for two travel lanes in each direction. The dedicated turn lane will no longer to available.

The $40 million project is slated for completion winter 2019/2020.

 

