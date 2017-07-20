Everything You Need to Make Restaurant Quality Wine at Home

By Published:
Austin Homebrew Supply
Austin Homebrew Supply

Matt Pegolo from Austin Homebrew Supply visited with us at the studio today, and taught us how to make great tasting, restaurant quality wine at home.  Matt also brought with him some other fun items that they carry over at Austin Homebrew Supply including some stone crocks for fermenting pickles, sauerkraut, and other vegetables, equipment for making home made cheese, and some items used for making your own craft beer.  They carry over seven thousand products to help you ferment just about anything you want to ferment! Austin Homebrew Supply is located at 9129 Metric Boulevard, Austin, Texas, 78758. Call (512) 300-2739 or go to AustinHomebrew.com to learn more about their classes, kits and recipes,

 

 

 

Sponsored by Austin Homebrew Supply. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s