Everything You Need to Make Restaurant Quality Wine at Home

Matt Pegolo from Austin Homebrew Supply visited with us at the studio today, and taught us how to make great tasting, restaurant quality wine at home. Matt also brought with him some other fun items that they carry over at Austin Homebrew Supply including some stone crocks for fermenting pickles, sauerkraut, and other vegetables, equipment for making home made cheese, and some items used for making your own craft beer. They carry over seven thousand products to help you ferment just about anything you want to ferment! Austin Homebrew Supply is located at 9129 Metric Boulevard, Austin, Texas, 78758. Call (512) 300-2739 or go to AustinHomebrew.com to learn more about their classes, kits and recipes,

