DPS crime lab to start charging law enforcement agencies

By Published:
DPS Crime lab
DPS Crime lab (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a slimmer budget, the Texas Department of Public Safety says its crime lab will now have to charge local agencies for various testing services.

Last biennium, the DPS crime lab was appropriated approximately $74.7 million. During this year’s legislative session, the department’s crime lab budget was set at $63 million for FY 2018-19. To make up for the $11.5 million budget shortfall, the agency will charge law enforcement agencies for using certain services starting Sept. 1.

In a letter to local law enforcement agencies, DPS Director Steven McCraw said the agency’s goal is to “develop a model that will minimize the cost for forensic analysis while generating enough revenue to fund the continued operation of the laboratory system as directed.”

DPS will charge for the following:

  • Alcohol analysis: $75 per sample (blood/urine samples)
  • Controlled Substances: $75 per sample analyzed; Quantitation will be $150 per sample (determining what the substance is)
  • DNA: $550 per case
  • Toxicology analysis: $150 per sample

Agencies from all over Texas send samples to the DPS crime lab for testing. Last year, the Austin Police Department had DPS testing at least 20 samples every month due to its DNA lab closing.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s