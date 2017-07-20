Dead bat found in Buda prompts rabies alert

By Published:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A dead bat that was found in Buda has the city reminding people people to not touch or handle bats that are on the ground.

The city says the most recent dead bat was found on July 17 in the 200 block of Sequoyah around 6 p.m. Health officials couldn’t test the bat for rabies due to decomposition. Even though rabies wasn’t confirmed, as a precaution, the state treats these types of cases as a positive rabies case.

In June, the city issued the same alert after a dead bat was found on Cullen Boulevard.

If you think that you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, please call:

  • City of Buda Animal Control 1-512-312-1001
  • Hays County Health Department 1-512-393-5525
  • Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control 1-254-778-6744

