Brush fire at prescribed burn site near Buda flares back up

The remaining parts of the prescribed burn of the Onion Creek Fire near Buda on July 19, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
The remaining parts of the prescribed burn of the Onion Creek Fire near Buda on July 19, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Even though firefighters have been monitoring the brush fire that started as a controlled burn just west of Buda, the fire flared up again Thursday morning.

As of late Wednesday night, the Austin Fire Department said the Onion Creek Fire on Farm to Market 967 was 100 percent contained. The prescribed burn started around 11 a.m. Wednesday but around 2:45 p.m., the fire “escaped” and set fire to an extra 200 acres crews didn’t intend to burn.

With the help of helicopters, bull dozers and numerous firefighting agencies, crews were able to get it under control by the end of the day Wednesday.

But, Hays County says the fire kicked up again around 10:30 a.m. Air resources are coming back in to help get it under control.

 

