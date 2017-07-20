FORBES: Austin is second-most overvalued housing market in the nation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin has the second most overvalued housing market, Forbes reports.

According to data from Fitch Ratings, Forbes reports the Austin market is overvalued by 17 percent with a median value of $286,400. Austin is second to San Antonio which Fitch shows is overvalued by 18.6 percent with a median value of $202,600.

The ratings were determined using data for nominal income growth, population growth, unemployment, change in rental prices and change in home prices.

The full methodology is available at Forbes.