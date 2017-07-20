AR-15 being raffled off to raise money for injured Manchaca firefighter

Related Coverage Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manchaca firefighter who was recently injured while riding his motorcycle is slowly recovering with the help of family and friends.

On Sunday, June 25, Samuel Porter, was traveling on West Gate Boulevard at Coatbridge Drive when he collided with a car. Porter shattered every bone in his face from his eyes down as well as injuries to his pelvis. After spending several weeks at the hospital, Porter was recently moved to Texas NeuroRehab to continue his recovery, where he is improving every day.

“He’s been surrounded by friends and family 24/7,” says Porter’s brother Wesley, who is also a firefighter with Travis County Fire Rescue ESD No. 11, “and that’s been a real help with his spirit.”

In order to help with Porter’s medical costs, his friend and former colleague at ESD No. 11, Lt. Andrew Casarez decided to organize a raffle for a custom built AR-15. Casarez says the Travis County Firefighters Association — Local 4583 donated the money for the firearm, which is being built by Hal Skaggs from Gun Guys and Gals in Buda.

“He always had a smile on his face,” says Casarez, who has known Porter for four years. “He loved riding his motorcycle and he’s a really good guy.”

For Wesley, this past month has really shown the brotherhood in action.

“To be able to see everyone rally around my family, myself, Sam, some guys I work with, some guys I don’t even work with,” says Wesley. “That says a lot about the brotherhood that we have as firefighters.”

The drawing for the firearm will be held on Sept. 15. Raffle tickets are $20 each or $100 for six tickets. Tickets can be purchased online here.