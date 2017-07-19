Williamson County leaders to form suicide prevention task force

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Responding to a suicide call is one of the worst calls Judge Bill Gravell says he can get. As Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Williamson County, Gravell has to do death inquests and respond to scenes where someone has died.

“It is the most somber environment you will ever be a part of, at a scene where a family member has taken their own life.” explains Gravell. “Every single family member is devastated and they all blame themselves.”

As Judge Gravell saw the number of suicides increase in his precinct, he decided to take action and form a task force to study the data and find solutions to prevent suicides. In 2016, there were 18 suicides in Precinct 3, compared to just 7 in 2013.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has also agreed to serve on the task force.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets talks with Sheriff Chody about his decision to serve, prompted by a suicide in his own family.