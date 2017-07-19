TxTag customers sent invoices, violations in error

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some TxTag customers were billed and sent violations in error and customers calling about the problem haven’t been able to get through, the Texas Department of Transportation said in an apology on Facebook.

TXDOT says the problem stemmed from work the toll authorities were doing to allow tags to work in other states. As a result, information shared between all of the toll agencies was delayed.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience our toll customers are experiencing at this time. EZTag, TxTag and TollTag (Houston, Austin and Dallas toll authorities) have been working together to allow their toll tags to work seamlessly with Kansas and other states so that Texas toll tag users can drive on other states’ toll roads using their same tags. During this time, the transfer of account information between the partnering toll authorities was delayed and, as a result, some customers were issued a Pay By Mail invoice and violations in error. Due to this issue, we are receiving a high volume of calls and customers are experiencing long wait times. Please call the agency with which you established your TxTag, TollTag or EZTag account with to dispute Pay By Mail invoices or violations you might have received in error from other toll agencies. Your home tag agency will file a dispute on your behalf to resolve these bill issues with the other agencies. There is no need for you to call both toll agencies. We appreciate your patience as we work with our partner tolling agencies to resolve the situation.