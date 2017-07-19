Study: UT grads can expect to make more than others

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study finds students attending any of the schools in the University of Texas system will earn higher than average wages three years after they get their bachelor degree.

The study is the result of a partnership between the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce and the UT System. Researchers found UT graduates with a bachelor degree had median earnings of $39,600. That is more than all Texas workers with a bachelor’s degree at $36,800 and all workers nationally with a bachelor’s degree at $34,000.

The U.T. System also has a database to help college students get an idea of the salaries they could earn, along with how much loan debt to expect.