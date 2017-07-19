Smoke in the sky? Two prescribed burns set for Wednesday

Prescribed burn in Travis County. (Courtesy: LTFR)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two prescribed burns will send smoke into the air Wednesday as crews work to mitigate fuel for wildfires and improve the general health of the wildlands.

Austin Water’s Wildland Conservation Division will focus on the area in the Onion Creek Management Unit while Travis County Parks will burn 117 acres of like oak savannas in Pace Bend Park.

In the case of the Onion Creek burn, smoke may be visible south of Farm to Market 967, east of Ranch Road 150, north of Farm to Market 150, and west of Farm to Market 1626 and Farm to Market 2770 from 11 a.m. to sunset.

Pace Bend Park will remain open during the burn, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., though some parts of the park as well as some roads will be blocked depending on the status of the burn. Smoke from the burn will likely be carried northwest across the park, Lake Travis and communities to the northwest.

Both burns will be monitored during and after the actual burn process to prevent the unintended spread of fire.

 

 

 

