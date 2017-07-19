Sheriff Sally Hernandez fires back at ICE, claims agency is lying

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is speaking out about her stance on federal immigration detainers at the jail.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hernandez is refuting statements from Immigration and Customs Enforcement stating her jail failed to honor a federal detainer on a known Mexican gang member. Hernandez said federal officials are not telling the truth about happened and she believes it’s politically motivated.

According to ICE, 33-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero was in the Travis County Jail on June 16 and, on that day, the agency issued a federal detainer on him. ICE says the jail released him despite the detainer request.

“We declined the ICE detainers and sent an email about the arrest. Six hours later he bonded out and ICE had not presented a warrant or order from a judge,” explained Hernandez. “He was able to leave after he bonded out.”

The sheriff’s office put out the names of four people at ICE who were notified of the declined detainer request at 2:41 p.m. on June 16. Because a federal warrant never arrived, Mendoza-Caballero was released at 8:52 p.m. He ended up being arrested by ICE agents on July 14.

Hernandez says she does not take into account how many times someone has been deported, only the crimes they’ve committed. In her view, if someone is deported four times and still in the community committing crimes, deportations do not make the community safer.

Hernandez vs. Abbott

For most of this year, Sheriff Hernandez has been at the forefront of the sanctuary cities debate after she announced policy changes pertaining to federal detainers. Hernandez said her office complies with ICE detainer requests when the suspect is charged with an egregious crime, such as capital murder or aggravated sexual assault.

In response, Gov. Greg Abbott took swift action to cut state grants to Travis County, even threatening that Hernandez will lose her job unless she reversed her plan.

After Senate Bill 4 was passed into law in May, Hernandez said she will follow the law even though she believes the law “ties the hands of our law enforcement agency and pushes victims of crime into the shadows.”