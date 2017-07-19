Sen. John McCain has brain cancer, doctors say

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for the committee's confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for the committee's confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.

McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s