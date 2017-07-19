Search warrant seeks new evidence in Greg Kelley case

KXAN News Published:
Greg Kelley's June 2017 mugshot in the Williamson County Jail. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest development in the case involving Greg Kelley centers around a cell phone passcode belonging to a different man.

Johnathan McCarty is the focus of a new investigation into the Kelley case– which involves the sexual assault of a four-year-old boy at a home daycare.

A search warrant has been issued for McCarty’s cell phone but investigators say they need his passcode to access the phone. KXAN has learned McCarty, who has not been charged in connection with the case, was ordered to reveal the passcode but has refused.

Kelley, 22, has been in state prison for almost three years after his 2014 conviction for molesting a 4-year–old boy at a home day care. He was transported back to Williamson County to await the Aug. 3 hearing after new evidence being presented by his attorney suggests someone else might have committed the crime.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick reopened the case after saying he received “credible evidence” from Kelley’s defense. Court documents filed by Kelley’s defense team claim another teen was responsible for the crime.

