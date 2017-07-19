Round Rock seamstress finishing wedding dresses for out-of-luck clients

Related Coverage Brides in limbo after Alfred Angelo stores abruptly close

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been nearly a week since bridal company Alfred Angelo shut down its stores nationwide.

Many brides still haven’t been able to track down the wedding dresses they paid for, but in Round Rock one woman is working overtime to make sure Central Texas brides’ special days aren’t ruined.

In Lupita Mendoza’s Round Rock alteration studio hang some of the dresses brides thought were long gone.

Many women gave up hope they’d ever find the gowns they’d already paid for and sent off to be fitted, after Alfred Angelo closed its stores and filed for bankruptcy without any warning.

Just a day after the company shut down, some lucky women heard from Mendoza. “I called Friday morning and said I have your dress, don’t worry about it. And they say ‘oh thank you, thank you!'”

Mendoza is one of several seamstresses Alfred Angelo’s Austin and San Antonio stores contracted with to alter its wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. She was able to get in touch with the brides these belong to because the dresses had tags with the owners’ phone numbers on them.

Mendoza says she was never paid for the last dozen dresses she was working on, but that’s not stopping her from finishing every one of these dresses for free.

“I want the bride happy and that’s it,” she says. “One of them she took pictures with it like ‘oh finally I found you!'”

Even though this seamstress is doing nearly a couple of weeks worth of work without pay, it’s all worth it to Mendoza. “When they take the [finished dress] everybody gave me a hug and ‘thank you, you did a wonderful job and thank you again’… And it was like my extra pay.”

Mendoza did tell us she could become eligible to be compensated for the work she’s doing once Alfred Angelo’s case goes through bankruptcy court, but she’s told that could be a year away.

Alfred Angelo is directing all customers who still haven’t gotten their dresses back to contact its Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee.