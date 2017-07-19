Quinceañera celebration highlights Latino contribution to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In protest of the anti-sanctuary cities law, SB4, a Latino civic engagement group, hosted a Quinceañera celebration at the Texas State Capitol to highlight Latino culture.

On Wednesday, 15 young Latinas donned their brightly-colored dresses to show how they’re directly impacted by SB4. Even though they’re not old enough to vote yet, the spokesperson for Jolt says they are making their voices are heard and they want to make sure legislators know they’ll be able to vote in a few years.

“Many of them are fifth generation Texans, other are children of immigrants, some of them are undocumented themselves,” said Jolt executive director Christina Tzintzun, “but they’re coming together as one Latino community to say that we are part of Texas that this is our home and hate doesn’t belong in the Lone Star State.”

The celebration is part of #BastaTexas, a summer-long campaign to stop SB4. Jolt believes SB4 is an “open call to discriminate and racially profile Latinos.”

Gov. Greg Abbot signed SB4 into law on May while streaming it on Facebook Live. The law requires local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests, putting in place criminal penalties if anyone breaks the new law.