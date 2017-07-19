Prescribed burn near Buda jumps fire line

Related Coverage Smoke in the sky? Two prescribed burns set for Wednesday

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A controlled burn conducted by Austin Water’s Wildland Conservation Division just west of Buda has moved outside of the containment line and has burned 50 extra acres.

Austin Water says the prescribed burn started around 11 a.m. Wednesday and would take 6-7 hours to complete. The operation was slated to cover 550 acres around the area just southwest of Farm to Market 967 and Farm to Market 1626.

Austin Water tweeted around noon that the controlled fire was moving slowly with moderate smoke. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire got “out of control” around 2:45 p.m.

Jill Mayfield, a spokesperson for Austin Water, says numerous fire agencies are working to contain the fire but since it’s in a large wildland space, no homes are in danger. “We have a lot of professionals out there, so we’re feeling confident. We prepare for these situations,” says Mayfield.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team says the temperature in that area as of 3:30 p.m. is 97 degrees and the average wind speed has been around 5 miles per hour.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they are sending the Ambulance Bus to the scene so firefighters and emergency crews have a cool place to go into while fighting the fire.

Prescribed burns are conducted to maintain fire-resilient landscapes for the benefit of people, water and wildlife.

Backing fire moves slowly w/ moderate smoke. Expect more smoke w/ head fire later. Thanks #atxgoodfire partners @WildfireDiv @CityofBudaTX pic.twitter.com/S2mP7UBALG — Austin Water (@AustinWater) July 19, 2017