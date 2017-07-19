Gov. Greg Abbott talks reelection campaign, special session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session on 20 items he deemed a priority for the state. On Wednesday, Abbott conducted interviews from his new campaign studio in downtown Austin.

With $41 million in his war chest, Abbott has extra funds that could be used in the Republican primaries to support people who support his special session agenda.

“I need to see what my opposition looks like but obviously I’m going to be supporting members who have philosophies and positions consistent with mine,” said Abbott.

He says if a reform bill that changes the controversial system known as “Robin Hood” passes the House and Senate, he would be “honored” to sign it.

For his property tax item, not only would he accept the Senate’s idea of a tax rollback election law but also another idea that lowers local property taxes. Many House members say the only way to lower property taxes is to stop relying so much on locals to pay for school finance.