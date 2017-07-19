Gov. Greg Abbott talks reelection campaign, special session

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Greg Abbott from new Austin campaign office. (KXAN Photo)
Gov. Greg Abbott from new Austin campaign office. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session on 20 items he deemed a priority for the state. On Wednesday, Abbott conducted interviews from his new campaign studio in downtown Austin.

With $41 million in his war chest, Abbott has extra funds that could be used in the Republican primaries to support people who support his special session agenda.

“I need to see what my opposition looks like but obviously I’m going to be supporting members who have philosophies and positions consistent with mine,” said Abbott.

He says if a reform bill that changes the controversial system known as “Robin Hood” passes the House and Senate, he would be “honored” to sign it.

For his property tax item, not only would he accept the Senate’s idea of a tax rollback election law but also another idea that lowers local property taxes. Many House members say the only way to lower property taxes is to stop relying so much on locals to pay for school finance.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s