POTTSBORO, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 20 boats at a marina on Lake Texoma, on the border with Oklahoma, were destroyed as a fire quickly spread through the dock.

KTEN reports there’s no word on what started the fire at Highport Marina. No one was hurt by the fire, but property damage to the boats could top $1 million.

The fire jumped from boat to boat, igniting fuel tanks, as smoke could be seen nearly 20 miles away.

