Cedar Park police search for armed robbery suspect

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police got a 911 call at 12:58 a.m. from a clerk at the Circle K at 12020 North FM 620. He told police the robber came into the store wearing dark blue pants and a black shirt. The clerk could see the man was carrying a weapon.

The man ran out of the store after robbing it. Police aren’t sure if the man drove off or ran away. They set up a perimeter to look for the suspect. Austin Police’s Air One Helicopter helped out in the search until 3:30 a.m. Police notified people living nearby about the robbery and the helicopter search.

Detectives with the Cedar Park Police department are checking to see if there were any cameras inside the store that recorded the robbery.

The robbery suspect is a white man in his 20’s. He is estimated to be 5’9″ and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds.