Allen stops by More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen says he’s healthy and ready to go. Allen missed summer league after being drafted 22nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets with a hip injury. Allen was our guest on More Than the Score Wednesday and talked about why he was ready to leave Texas and a little back story to that dunk heard around college basketball at West Virginia.
