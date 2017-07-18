Warm temperatures leading to an early grape harvest this year

DRIFTWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Our streak of unseasonably warm temperatures may make things feel unbearable outside, but many Hill Country wineries have benefited from the heat. Turns out, the warm weather is leading to an early grape harvest this year, impacting how much wine you’ll see stocking the shelves down the road.

Gary Elliot is the proud owner of Driftwood Estates Winery, an 18-acre vineyard that was planted nearly 20 years ago. While Gary’s family is a part of the grape growing business back in California, he says the weather in Central Texas has played a big role in the success of his winery.

“We’ve had red grapes harvested as late as the first week of September,” says Elliott. “I really don’t think that’s going to happen this year. I think they’ll all be in the winery by late August.”

Not only has our mild winter and warmer than normal spring led to a great grape season, but so has the fact that the Driftwood area hasn’t seen too much rain during the growing season. Too much rain could lead to less sugary grapes, as well as the growth of mildew. “It’s better not to have a lot of rain because every time it rains and the plants get wet, then you have to go and spray fungicide so that you don’t get mildew,” Elliott tells KXAN.

Many Hill Country wineries find this early harvest to be mostly beneficial. However, the biggest downside would be how rapidly these grapes are forced to ripen, before ever fully maturing.

Rapid ripening could lead to grapes that are less acidic as they strive to obtain just the right amount of sugar. It ultimately impacts the flavor of the wine, which is why how the weather behaves this year has a direct impact on how much wine we get to enjoy for years to come. “What I get next year — whatever the tonnage is — is already been predetermined by the weather that we had all through this spring,” says Elliott.