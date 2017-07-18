VIDEO: Dog jumps into action, saves baby deer from drowning

Published:

LONG ISLAND, New York (NEWS10) – Video of a dog saving a fawn from drowning off the shore of Long Island is making everyone say “awww.”

In the video shot by Mark Freeley, the dog, named Storm, can be seen swimming out towards a baby deer struggling in the water Sunday morning. As Storm’s owner shouts encouragement, Storm grabs the deer by the neck and drags it back to the shore.

The deer stumbles a few feet and then lies down. Storm crouches next to the fawn, obviously concerned. He prods the deer with his nose and paws, to make sure it’s still alive.

Apparently, the deer tried to go back in the water several times before ultimately being rescued and taken in by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

Three cheers for Storm! Take a nap and enjoy some treats, buddy. You deserve it.

