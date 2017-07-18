Tom Herman makes Big 12 Media Days debut, talks quarterbacks

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Tom Herman was the first coach to take the podium on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days at The Star in Frisco.

The new Longhorns head coach looked far more comfortable in his Big 12 debut than his predecessor. It was that same predecessor, Charlie Strong, that helped raise expectations for Texas this coming season, saying on multiple occasions that “the cake was baked” in terms of the team being set and ready to make a jump in 2017. Herman was quick to temper those thoughts.

“In our first team meeting, I said, ‘Raise your hand if you’ve been on a winning Texas football team,’ and three people raised their hand,” Herman said. “We have three redshirt seniors, one of them is here today in Naashon Hughes, that were on Coach Brown’s last team. So we don’t know how to win really well right now.”

That being said, Texas is picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 by the media, and Herman sees similarities with where the Longhorns are now and where they were when Mack Brown took over in 1998.

“Then Moncrief Neuhaus, our new facility, had just been finished, which, again, 18, 19 years ago was state of the art,” Herman said. “So that attracted a lot of players and, again, made Texas kind of the cool place to go. And we’re doing the same with our facilities now.”

Those new facility upgrades, most notably a new locker room at Moncrief Neuhaus will be done in the next couple of weeks, according to Herman.

Texas fans are hoping Herman can bring the stability that marked Brown’s 16-year tenure, but that’s been missing since his exit in 2013.

“I know that it went through a tremendous storm, if you will, from Coach Brown’s departure to now,” Herman said. “We’re talking about a Hall of Fame coach leaving, a Hall of Fame athletic director leaving, a president leaving, a new president coming in, a new AD getting hired, that AD leaving, a new interim AD leaving, the next head coach leaving and not having success. So I think there was a lot of noncontinuity (if that’s a word). There just wasn’t any stability from the top down.”

On the field, a large part of Herman’s first eight months on the job have been unsuccessfully spent trying to find a graduate transfer quarterback. Heading into this season, Texas will rely on last year’s starter, Shane Buechele, and true freshman Sam Ehlinger. Herman had a frank assessment of the department at quarterback beyond those two.

“There isn’t any,” Herman said.

Beyond walk-on Josh Covey, all that’s left is former QB turned receiver Jerrod Heard.

“We’ll have a package for Jerrod Heard too each week, that, if a bomb blows up and Shane and Sam both can’t finish a game, Jerrod would probably be the guy to go finish the game, and then we’ll figure things out the next week.”