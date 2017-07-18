Lawmakers return today, here’s your Special Session Cheat Sheet

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has formally called state lawmakers into a special legislative session starting today — directing them to approve oversight rules allowing some state agencies to continue operating before tackling a host of other proposals he wants approved.

Abbott’s proclamation means the Legislature will reconvene at 10 a.m.

For now, he asked only to extend operations of the Texas Medical Board and other entities set to expire this fall, after lawmakers failed to do so during the regular session that ended May 29.

Once that’s passed, Abbott has promised to include 19 other priorities for the 30-day special session.

Those include reviving a failed transgender “bathroom bill,” school vouchers plans, anti-abortion proposals and stricter limits on local property tax collection, tree ordinances and building permits.

In a special session, the governor gets to set lawmakers agendas. In the regular session, the house and senate clashed with differing priorities. As a result, the Texas Medical Board was set for expiration prompting the special session.

Abbott is already establishing his presence in the process, taking to social media and announcing his plans to publish a list of lawmakers who oppose him during the session.

The special session agenda as defined by Gov. Abbott:

1. Sunset legislation

2. Teacher pay increase of $1,000

3. Administrative flexibility in teacher hiring and retention practices

4. School finance reform commission

5. School choice for special needs students

6. Property tax reform

7. Caps on state and local spending

8. Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land

9. Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects

10. Speeding up local government permitting process

11. Municipal annexation reform

12. Texting while driving preemption

13. Privacy

14. Prohibition of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues

15. Prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortion providers

16. Pro-life insurance reform

17. Strengthening abortion reporting requirements when health complications arise

18. Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders

19. Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud

20. Extending maternal mortality task force

Special Session Cheat Sheet

BATHROOM BILL: Abbott wants Texas to become the first state since North Carolina to restrict restroom access for transgender people, demanding legislation that “protects the privacy of our children” in public schools. The Republican-led Texas House passed such a measure doing that during the regular, 140-day session that ended May 29 — but it died in the GOP-controlled state Senate, which was holding out far broader restrictions applying to most public restrooms and facilities in government buildings.

ABORTION: The governor wants to prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions and to bar some insurance plans from covering the procedure. He also wants to strengthen regulations mandating that clinics and other health facilities report to state authorities all complications arising after abortions are performed, even though such complications are rare.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS: Abbott revived a voucher proposal offering taxpayer funding so some special education students can attend private school. The bill passed during the regular session in the Senate — which for years has championed school vouchers — but stalled in the House. There, Democrats and rural Republicans, who represent small districts where private schools are scarce and public ones are social and cultural hubs, have long teamed up to oppose vouchers in any form.

OTHER EDUCATION POLICY: Abbott endorsed legislation that would increase teacher pay statewide by $1,000 and proposals giving school administrators more flexibility in hiring and retaining teachers. He also wants Texas to create a commission to study ways to fix its troubled school finance system after a bill that would have begun an actual revamp died during the regular session amid a House-Senate battle over vouchers

VOTER FRAUD: Abbott wants lawmakers to take another try at cracking down on what he called “mail-in ballot fraud.”

MATERNAL MORTALITY: The governor wants to revive a bill that seeks to extend a special task force on maternal mortality from 2019 to 2023. A recent, University of Maryland-led study found that Texas’ maternal mortality rate doubled between 2010 and 2012 and remains the highest in the nation — though it offered few explanations as to why.

PROPERTY TAX CUTS: The governor wants reductions in property taxes statewide and backed a plan that would require local governments to put proposals for hefty tax increase to voters. That referendum proposal was so bitterly opposed by municipal leaders that it largely derailed a more-comprehensive property tax reform bill during the regular legislative session.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT LIMITS: The Legislature should cap state and local spending, prevent cities from restricting tree-cutting practices on private land and bar local governments from modifying rules on construction projects once they’ve begun, Abbott said. He also wants to speed up local governmental permitting processes, limit cities’ ability to annex surrounding territory and expand an already approved statewide ban on texting while driving to supersede a “patchwork” of existing local prohibitions previously adopted around Texas.

UNION DUES: The governor is reviving an effort stalled during the regular session to end voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state and public employee paychecks.

END OF LIFE CARE: Abbott wants to bring back a bill that failed to pass during the regular session seeking to restrict when do-not-resuscitate orders can be carried out on terminally ill patients.

AGENCY OPERATION: Abbott said lawmakers can only began working on all the other items he asked for after the Senate has approved a series of logistical bills allowing several state agencies to continue functioning. Those proposals passed the House but died in the Senate during the regular session. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, said as the regular session was ending that he was effectively forcing Abbott to call a special session by not passing them — now he’s gotten his wish.