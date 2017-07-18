Regulating short-term rentals in San Marcos up for city council vote

Related Coverage Proposed regulations could make short-term rentals legal in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – San Marcos city council members will be hearing a presentation Tuesday night regarding whether or not they should regulate short-term rentals.

The city has been considering an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals since last July. Since February a sub-committee has been working to create regulations for the new ordinance. Some regulations include the owner of the home must pay Hotel Occupancy Taxes and must register their home under the city’s nuisance abatement program.

The proposed ordinance states the property owner is only allowed to have one home share rental within city limits. Property owners must also offer a brochure including emergency information and relevant neighborhood information as well as contact information for a local responsible party when the permanent resident is out of town.

According to the city, if passed, the ordinance will be enforced primarily based on complaints. If a complaint occurs, the director of neighborhood services has the authority to deny renewal of registration, suspend current registration or revoke a registration if the ordinance or any other federal, state or local law is violated.

If approved tonight, it will be the first of two readings.

Austin’s Vacation Rental Licensing

In Austin, owners of short-term rentals—where rooms and/or guest houses are rented for less than 30 consecutive days—are required to obtain an operating license. The fee for a new permit is $393. For a renewal, the cost is $236.