PHOTOS: As special session starts, protesters gather outside Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people showed up on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol Tuesday armed with loud voices and posters. The One Texas Resistance group says they want to let lawmakers know the current legislation being considered is “discriminatory.”
Many of the attendees had posters related to the so-called “bathroom bill” while others had posters about trees, in reference to Gov. Greg Abbott’s push to prevent cities from regulating what homeowners do with trees on private property.
Earlier in the day, Keep Austin Proud, an Austin-based political action committee, also held a silent protest.
Protests outside the capitol on the first day of special session
