Online dating meetup in Killeen ends with one shot, another assaulted

Roland Richter, KWKT Published:
The home on Dan Drive in Killeen where an online dating meetup ended in a shooting (KWKT Photo)
KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — A meeting set up through an online dating website ended with one man being shot and a woman being assaulted.

Killeen police were untangling the details Tuesday afternoon, but spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it did start online.

A man went to a location in the 5700 block of Dan Drive per the arrangement.

Once there, an argument began between the man who had come for the meeting and the 30-year-old female, who was assaulted.

A second man who was inside the home tried to intervene and was shot by the male suspect who had come to the home.

.Police got the call at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday regarding a gunshot victim and when they arrived, they found the victim wounded inside the home.

The suspect had left the scene in an older model white car. The woman who was assaulted did not require hospitalization.

The Criminal Investigation Division would like to remind the public about the dangers of meeting strangers for internet sales and online dating.

