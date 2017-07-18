New interim VP hopes to recruit more diverse students to UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the second day on the job for Leonard Moore, PhD, the interim vice president for the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement (DDCE) at the University of Texas. Already, he has his eyes on recruiting diverse groups of Longhorns to campus.

Moore has been a history professor at UT for the past decade, working with the DDCE in different roles ever since. His predecessor, Gregory J. Vincent, left the role to take a position as president at his alma mater. While the university searches for a permanent vice president, Moore will be working directly with UT’s President Greg Fenves and traveling around Texas to promote diversity on campus.

“I think we need to beef up our recruiting,you know particularly in strategic areas across the state: increase the number of low income students, and first generation students and underrepresented students coming to Texas,” Moore explained. “My philosophy is simple, we gotta get them in and we gotta get them out with a degree, I believe that social mobility in America comes through education. Some people disagree, but to me getting a college degree levels the playing field for a lot of students and their families.”

Moore said he appreciates how the 10 percent rule at UT Austin brings a very diverse range of students from all around Texas into his classrooms.

“UT is always, always being sued, but what I appreciate about the university is they understand the value of having a racially diverse student body,” Moore said. “As a professor, I love when I look out at my classroom and I have 525 students in a black history class and half of the students are white, a third may be Latino, another percentage may be African American, some Palestinian, some Muslim, it is the greatest learning environment one could have.”

He describes himself as a teacher at heart and will continue teaching his two classes during his time as interim VP.

“I really want to focus on campus climate issues, last year was really rough on the students and so I really see the impact I can make is right here on the campus,” Moore said.

UT student body President Alejandrina Guzman said has been hearing concerns about campus climate as well, especially from students of color. She noted concern over hateful fliers on campus earlier this year and feelings of isolation from students of color.

“Some concerns have been that the campus doesn’t feel as inclusive, whether that’s in the classroom or just outside, for example in the classroom some students may feel ostracized by how a certain professor might act toward them,” Guzman explained. “And outside the classroom, certain random events that might impact campus climate.”

Guzman said she is thrilled about the idea of promoting diversity recruitment. She also hopes the university focuses on retaining their students.

“We can recruit all we want, I think another aspect to that is making sure that the students who are already here do feel supported in order to graduate,” Guzman said.

UT League of United Latin American Citizens expressed their hopes for diversity on campus in the following statement:

“UT LULAC believes the Hate and Bias Policy and the Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan are steps in the right direction. However, going forward we hope that our University’s leadership are more proactive in ensuring all students feel welcome and safe on campus. We look forward to working with the University to continue to improve campus climate.”

Moore said he isn’t sure how long he will serve as interim VP, he is prepared to serve as long as he is needed.

Outside of his diversity work, Moore also enjoys studying and teaching about race in sports. At UT he helps put on the Black Student Athletes conference and he does mentoring with athletes at the college level. On Thursday Moore will address owners and presidents from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS about how they can be proactive about what he calls “the hidden world of the black athlete”.

“I think there are a lot of stereotypes that get placed on professional black athletes, we hear a lot of negative media attention about them, but I don’t think anybody ever understands their world,” Moore explained.”I think we look at them through a middle-class lens and understand that just because you give a young man at 22 years of age $15 million a year doesn’t mean that this young man, he does not escape the reality of race in America.”