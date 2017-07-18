Man shot during possible robbery in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is seriously injured after he was shot in northeast Austin, Tuesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to a home in the 7600 block of Cameron Road — just south of US 183 — at 8:16 p.m. Officers say the man was possibly the victim in a robbery.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police did not have any information available on a possible suspect.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.