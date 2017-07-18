Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident

SCHUYLER DIXON, The Associated Press Published:
Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Jones participated in a Cowboys Ring of Honor ceremony where former player Darren Woodson was inducted. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott’s involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.

Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL’s investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital.

Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn’t know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott.

Jones said Tuesday he didn’t want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident “to understand the facts.”

