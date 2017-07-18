Intersection of N. Lamar Boulevard at Parmer Lane now safer

Aaron Derton Published:
Fatal crash on East Parmer Lane and N. Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safety improvements at North Lamar Boulevard and Parmer Lane were completed on Saturday, July 8, according to the Austin Department of Transportation.

The city began considering improvements for the intersection late last year after it was rated one of the five most dangerous intersections in Austin. Improvements began in May at a cost of nearly $650,000. The city added a right-turn island, high visibility cross walks, a new traffic signal and a pedestrian hybrid beacon.

City staff determined the majority of crashes here occur when cars don’t reduce speeds causing rear-end crashes. The changes now will force drivers to yield and decrease their speed.

The project was part of the city’s Transportation Safety Improvement Program, which is intended to reduce Austin traffic deaths to zero by 2025.

Just a few miles south of this intersection, the city also completed safety changes at North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s