Intersection of N. Lamar Boulevard at Parmer Lane now safer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safety improvements at North Lamar Boulevard and Parmer Lane were completed on Saturday, July 8, according to the Austin Department of Transportation.

The city began considering improvements for the intersection late last year after it was rated one of the five most dangerous intersections in Austin. Improvements began in May at a cost of nearly $650,000. The city added a right-turn island, high visibility cross walks, a new traffic signal and a pedestrian hybrid beacon.

City staff determined the majority of crashes here occur when cars don’t reduce speeds causing rear-end crashes. The changes now will force drivers to yield and decrease their speed.

The project was part of the city’s Transportation Safety Improvement Program, which is intended to reduce Austin traffic deaths to zero by 2025.

Just a few miles south of this intersection, the city also completed safety changes at North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.