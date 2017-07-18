IHOP celebrates anniversary with 59-cent pancakes

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary by selling short stacks of pancakes for just 59 cents today.

The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. meaning you can move your 2:00 meeting with finance to the nearest IHOP or stop by for some cakes for dinner.

The fine print is as follows: Customers are entitled to one short stack at the price and not all locations are participating in this deal, so check before you go.

How many pancakes have you eaten in a sitting? Leave your record in the comments

