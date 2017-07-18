IHOP celebrates anniversary with 59-cent pancakes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary by selling short stacks of pancakes for just 59 cents today.

The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. meaning you can move your 2:00 meeting with finance to the nearest IHOP or stop by for some cakes for dinner.

The fine print is as follows: Customers are entitled to one short stack at the price and not all locations are participating in this deal, so check before you go.

