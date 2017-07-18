ICE: Travis County’s release of Mexican gang member puts agents at risk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement put Travis County in the hot seat Tuesday with a press release that accuses the Sheriff’s Office of releasing a Mexican gang member who had previously been deported four times.

The agency says they caught up with 33-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero a month after he was released from the Travis County Jail on June 16, 2017, without ICE being notified. ICE says he was released despite an immigration detainer requested the same day.

The detainer is a request for an agency to maintain custody of an undocumented immigrant for up to 48 hours so that ICE can take custody of the suspect for deportation.

ICE says Mendoza-Caballero, a member of the Surenos 13 gang, was caught at a home in Austin on July 14. He is now being prosecuted for illegally entering the United States after being deported, and remains in the custody of U.S. marshals.

He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for reentering the country.

In March 2008, ICE says Mendoza-Caballero was convicted in Hopkins County, Texas — east of Dallas — for stealing a firearm. He has been previously convicted by a federal court in Arizona for illegally reentering the country and had most recently been removed in 2013.

Daniel Bible, the ICE field office director in San Antonio, said, “ICE officers and the individual neighborhoods are placed at risk each time an ICE officer is forced to pick up an alien who could have safely been turned over to us by the releasing law enforcement agency.”

He continued, “In the interest of public safety, ICE continually strives to strengthen its relationships with local law enforcement agencies.”

In May, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she will follow the sanctuary cities law when it goes into effect on Sept. 1. Before that, the sheriff instituted a policy where her department would only honor immigration detainers of undocumented immigrants charged with capital murder, first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and human smuggling.

After the detainer for a man accused of molesting a child was initially declined by the sheriff’s office, a more liberal reading of the sheriff’s policy was implemented to include detainers on people charged with felony crimes against children and the elderly, as well as aggravated offenses

ICE says in fiscal year 2016 they deported 240,255 people, with 174,923 of that number being arrested while or shortly after they were trying to enter the country. The remaining number were caught in the interior of the United States and, according to the agency, the vast majority were convicted criminals.