Frontier Airlines launching more nonstop flights out of Austin

In this photo taken March 24, 2015, an Alaska Airlines jet takes off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. The Obama administration proposed Wednesday to regulate aircraft emissions in much the same way as power plants, saying they are a threat to human health because they contain pollutants that help cause global warming. Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines were tied for most fuel-efficient U.S. airlines, the study found. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More flights are coming to Austin courtesy of low-cost Frontier Airlines.

On Tuesday, the company announced its doubling the number of nonstop flights from Austin. Currently, Frontier has nonstop flights to eight cities from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

This year, Frontier Airlines was ranked last in the Airline Quality Rating, which is compiled by researchers at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Wichita State University. The Airline Quality Rating rates the airlines based on mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings. The ranking looks at 12 airlines; Frontier came in at 12th place and Alaska Airlines came in at No. 1.

Just yesterday, Delta Air Lines announced it was adding new nonstop flights between Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport during South by Southwest in 2018. But those aren’t the only flights from Austin to Europe. Earlier this month, Norwegian Air Shuttle said it was bringing non-stop flights from ABIA to London’s Gatwick Airport starting in March of 2018.

