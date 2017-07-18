Firefighters letting Bastrop brush fire burn

Related Coverage Crews put out brush fire in Bastrop’s Tahitian Village

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A small brush fire will continue to burn in Bastrop State Park after it was sparked by lightning Monday evening. Firefighters were called to the blaze, near Harmon Drive and Second Streets in the southeastern part of the park, just after 8 p.m.

The fire was quickly contained and Bastrop County Emergency Management Officials say it will burn for three or four days as the flames consume fuel left over from the 2011 Bastrop Complex wildfire.

Firefighters burned an additional acre last night to build a containment line for the blaze.

The fire is measuring about 6 acres and does not pose a threat to any structures or homes.

Monday evening’s fire was the second of the day for firefighters in Bastrop County. An earlier fire in Tahitian Village was quickly contained because the fire began in an area where county officials conducted fuel mitigation operations.