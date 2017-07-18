Feds: Texas woman takes $1.4M from Michelin to keep company afloat

In this Tuesday, July 24, 2012, photo, forklift driver Clyde Boyce takes inventory in the warehouse at a Michelin tire manufacturing plant in Greenville, S.C. Orders to U.S. companies rose in July, reflecting a surge in demand for autos and commercial aircraft. But in a troubling sign of manufacturing weakness, a key orders category that tracks business investment plans fell by the largest amount in eight months, according to the Commerce Department, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas woman has admitted stealing $1.4 million from Michelin in an attempt to keep the tire testing company she worked for in business.

Theresa Santos pleaded guilty Monday in South Carolina to three counts of wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she comes up for sentencing.

Prosecutors say Santos worked in the billing department at Vehicle Testing Services in Lytle, Texas, and for several years billed Michelin more than they owed the company.

U.S Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release that Santos didn’t take any of the money from the tire giant herself and used it only to keep her company afloat.

Santos has been ordered to pay nearly $1.4 million back to Michelin.

