Drugs found in corrections officer’s car at county jail leads to arrest

By Published:
Richard Acuna, Jr. (Williamson County Jail Photo)
Richard Acuna, Jr. (Williamson County Jail Photo)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A correctional officer at the Williamson County Jail was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to Sheriff Robert Chody.

Between four and 200 grams of an unspecified drug were found inside the vehicle of Richard Acuna, Jr. at the County Jail’s parking lot.

Sheriff Chody tweeted, “One bad apple doesn’t reflect all of us at WilCo. If you can’t serve with honor you need not apply. We hold you accountable.”

The investigation into the corrections officer is ongoing.

In March, another Williamson County corrections officer was fired after showing up to work drunk.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s