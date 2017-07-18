Drugs found in corrections officer’s car at county jail leads to arrest

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A correctional officer at the Williamson County Jail was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to Sheriff Robert Chody.

Between four and 200 grams of an unspecified drug were found inside the vehicle of Richard Acuna, Jr. at the County Jail’s parking lot.

Sheriff Chody tweeted, “One bad apple doesn’t reflect all of us at WilCo. If you can’t serve with honor you need not apply. We hold you accountable.”

The investigation into the corrections officer is ongoing.

In March, another Williamson County corrections officer was fired after showing up to work drunk.

