Driver dies after colliding with dump truck near Loop 360 bridge

By Published:
A man was critically injured in a crash with a dump truck on Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive. July 13, 2017 (Courtesy/Ck Regis)
A man was critically injured in a crash with a dump truck on Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive. July 13, 2017 (Courtesy/Ck Regis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver who was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a dump truck Thursday night has died.

Austin police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on July 13 at North Capital of Texas Highway/Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive. A driver in a dump truck was going southbound in the left lane of the highway when it struck the passenger side of a gray Ford Mustang being driven by Robert David Register, 29.

The two vehicles then continued through the intersection where they struck a parked, unattended Dodge Grand Caravan before coming to a stop.

Register was taken to the hospital that night but died from his injuries the following day.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-8255.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s