Driver dies after colliding with dump truck near Loop 360 bridge

Related Coverage Man critically injured in crash involving dump truck near Loop 360 Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver who was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a dump truck Thursday night has died.

Austin police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on July 13 at North Capital of Texas Highway/Loop 360 and Courtyard Drive. A driver in a dump truck was going southbound in the left lane of the highway when it struck the passenger side of a gray Ford Mustang being driven by Robert David Register, 29.

The two vehicles then continued through the intersection where they struck a parked, unattended Dodge Grand Caravan before coming to a stop.

Register was taken to the hospital that night but died from his injuries the following day.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-8255.