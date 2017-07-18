De-Stress With These Quick Tips

Sarah Barnes, Massage Therapist with Vita Wellness Massage joined us in the studio to discuss three healthy habits to help you de-stress. Utilizing these simple these everyday items, you can alleviate pain, stress and muscle tension so you can feel better between massage appointments. For more details, go to vitawellnessmassage.com.
