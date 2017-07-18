Brushy Creek gets expanded, improved community center

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Neighbors in Brushy Creek now have a bigger activity center to enjoy.

The Municipal Utility District just expanded the Community Center to 61,000 square feet.

It’s located at 16318 Great Oaks Dr., near Farm to Market 620 in Round Rock. The $8.5 million project now features a double gym, climbing wall, child play area and upgraded fitness training center.

“Our facility, the weight room, the gym, the community rooms, are all meant to serve our residents,” General Manager Mike Hutter said.

Rob Speer, a fitness specialist says, “The great thing about living in Brushy Creek is that you can come here at a really really low cost. You get a lot for your money here, you get a big bang for your buck and also you get that community atmosphere.”

The Parks and Recreation department says they plan to expand active programming, sports, classes and youth after school programming.

For information on operating hours visit the Brushy Creek MUD’s website here.