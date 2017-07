If you’ve always wanted to be your own boss, then perhaps Allstate could be for you. Chadwick Sapenter is a local Allstate agency owner, and he joined us in the studio to tell us more. For more information on how to become an Allstate agency owner, go to AllstateAgent.com or call 877-711-1006.

Sponsored by Allstate Insurance Company. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station